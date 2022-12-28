 Skip to content

UnReal World update for 28 December 2022

3.72-patch #1 for Windows released

Share · View all patches · Build 10224971

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix patch for Windows has been released to address the following issues:

Version 3.72 (patch #1)

  • fixed: audio issues

On some systems audio got played wrong, and the audio loading failures also made the game crash prone. The issues were linked to SDL_mixer version in use we've now reverted back to using SDL_mixer 2.0.4.

  • fixed: character portrait being shown in message log screen
  • fixed: character portrait not showing up after using encyclopedia in skills menu
  • fixed: arrows picked from villages not tagged as unpaid

If you had trouble running with 3.72 due to audio problems we dearly hope this patch fixes them for you and for all - and for good.

Should the problems persist for you we'll continue the bug hunting, and in the meantime there's previous stable version available which you can opt-into.
To play the previous version 3.71 check the betas using code urwversion371
and opt-into the 3.71 "beta branch" that appears.

And hey, if this patch brings you from the unfortunate muffled and crash prone audio league back into proper stable UnReal World again let us know!

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

UnReal World Windows Content Depot 351701
