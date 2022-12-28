3.72-patch #1 for Windows released

Hotfix patch for Windows has been released to address the following issues:

Version 3.72 (patch #1)

fixed: audio issues

On some systems audio got played wrong, and the audio loading failures also made the game crash prone. The issues were linked to SDL_mixer version in use we've now reverted back to using SDL_mixer 2.0.4.

fixed: character portrait being shown in message log screen

fixed: character portrait not showing up after using encyclopedia in skills menu

fixed: arrows picked from villages not tagged as unpaid

If you had trouble running with 3.72 due to audio problems we dearly hope this patch fixes them for you and for all - and for good.

Should the problems persist for you we'll continue the bug hunting, and in the meantime there's previous stable version available which you can opt-into.

To play the previous version 3.71 check the betas using code urwversion371

and opt-into the 3.71 "beta branch" that appears.

And hey, if this patch brings you from the unfortunate muffled and crash prone audio league back into proper stable UnReal World again let us know!

Cheers!