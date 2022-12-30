Version 1.1.1

Hey everyone, we've made some awesome improvements to Neodori! You can now play in German, Dutch, Swedish, Italian, Spanish, or French, and we've added new menu controls and input icons. We've also made some UI updates, added an icon to indicate rival/thug levels, and improved gangster logic. Plus, we've fixed some annoying bugs and made other minor fixes. Give it a try and see for yourself!
Full changelog:
New
- Added the following languages: German, Dutch, Swedish, Italian, Spanish and French. You can change language in the game's settings menu.
- New menu controls and added input icons that change depending on the latest input device
- You can now watch the credits from the settings menu
Changes
- Tweaked HUD and other UI elements
- Added an icon to indicate rival/thug levels
- Slightly tweaked gangster's logic
Fixes
- Fixed bug that made some HUD elements glitch out after unpausing the game
- Fixed signal prompts that would show up even if there was no curve incoming
- Other minor fixes
Changed files in this update