Version 1.1.1

Hey everyone, we've made some awesome improvements to Neodori! You can now play in German, Dutch, Swedish, Italian, Spanish, or French, and we've added new menu controls and input icons. We've also made some UI updates, added an icon to indicate rival/thug levels, and improved gangster logic. Plus, we've fixed some annoying bugs and made other minor fixes. Give it a try and see for yourself!

Full changelog:

New

Added the following languages: German, Dutch, Swedish, Italian, Spanish and French. You can change language in the game's settings menu.

New menu controls and added input icons that change depending on the latest input device

You can now watch the credits from the settings menu

Changes

Tweaked HUD and other UI elements

Added an icon to indicate rival/thug levels

Slightly tweaked gangster's logic

Fixes