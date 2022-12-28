Update 0.2.38

Fix :

Various effects placements

Translations

Changes :

Vengeful : Attack damage is halved in easy mode, it benefits from the animations and sounds of the hunt.

The writing sound has a higher attenuation.

Adjustment of some sounds.

Reduction of the rune and enlargement of the detection area.

The unenhanced night vision lights up weakly (8%) of the max.

The temporary rune is white to avoid confusion.

You lose reputation with a completed contract at less than 25% (before 50%).

New :

Add a counter on the ATH that can be activated in the settings.

Addition of several objects in the maps