Update v2022.4.12.33

General

I made some changes to the game quality settings. The game should now look better on lower settings. Especially the tearing on the terrain should no longer occur. Also improved performance for the "Nights Secrets" map, this should now run at more frames per second as well.

New

New map "Lumberjack camp

14 new items added

The talent "Engineer 17" in the engineer tree is now available.

The talent "Engineer 25" in the engineer tree is now available.

The talent "Engineer 26" in the engineering tree is now available.

The talent "Engineer 27" in the engineering tree is now available.

The talent "Cold Weather Front" in the Mage Tree is now available.

The enhancement "Tesla 5" is now available. Allows the Tesla Tower the chance to silence opponents.

Balance

Leather Bracers now give 3 mana instead of 5.

The Black Hole ability now deals magic damage.

The ability "Tornado" now deals magic damage.

The ability "Dark Strike" now deals magic damage.

The ability "Dark Strike" is now available.

The talent "Corruption Mind" now provides 20/40 mana per completed wave instead of 5/10.

Fix

Fixed a bug where the "Fill Your Pockets" talent did not generate crystals.

Fixed a bug where the Engineer 18 talent was displaying an incorrect tooltip.

Fixed a bug where the Engineer 18 talent was transferring values as flat values.

Fixed a bug where the talent "Mana Abundance" was not available.

Fixed a bug where an incorrect enhancement was displayed for the Static Overload ability.

Items no longer trigger a sound effect when they could not be used.

Free recharges no longer cause items to be thrown from the quick bar.

The tooltip for the Storm Warning talent has been adjusted to 2 levels.

Fixed a bug where green crystals were provided without leveling up in endless mode.

Preview Lumberjack Camp

