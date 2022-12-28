Features Round-Up: November & December

It has been a very busy few months on Stardeus, with a number of new features, bug fixing, and quality of life improvements for the game. There’s much more to come, with a cool new surprise winging its way to the game in the early parts of the new year, but since we are approaching the end of 2022 this felt like a good time to recap everything that has been added and updated since the start of November 1st.

In total, Stardeus has had:

55 Balance tweaks

138 bug fixes

23 new features added

8 graphical tweaks

21 big performance improvements

22 engine, console, and back-end tech improvements

70 UI/UX improvements and additions

…and a handful of miscellaneous changes to translation checking, audio, and back-end functionality

This, obviously, is made possible by the Discord and Steam community giving feedback and bug reports for the game and helping to shape the direction of where we go and what we do next.

If you wish to read through the patch notes in detail, head to https://stardeusgame.com/changelog/ to view them on the website. If reading patch notes is a lot of information all at once, here are some of the stand-out features from the last two months!

New Features

Added Memory Compression research branch and Memory Compression Upgrade module

Workers will now be able to replace and repair floors under large objects without relocating them

Added Jukebox device and Entertainment research branch, and recreational activity Use Jukebox

A new Experimental Features option in Settings > Gameplay is now available

Ship Computer Replace Ship Computer’s internal heat/cooldown procedure with fragmentation/defragmentation Having multiple Ship Computers reduces time spent in defrag

Added multi-select actions for installing and uninstalling upgrades

Some objects will have a chance to explode when on fire

Ship generation update to create more interesting ships in all scenarios

Ship loot generated dynamically

Improve procedural ship destruction phase of ship generation process

Grounded fighters can now be carried to unreachable parts of the ship by flying crew members

Biological beings will now eat raw meat if cooked food is unavailable

Unlocking Economy research will show Merchant price markup in the tooltip when hovering over the merchant’s name in the Trade interface

Added Freezer research node and device for storing food and raw ingredients

Added Quantum Ship Computer device (Advanced 3x3 Ship Computer version)

Added Ship Computer Research that will unlock Ship Computer and allow having 2 of them

Self Replication Research will increase Ship Computer cap to 4

Added High Availability/Quantum Cloud Research that will increase the Ship Computer cap to 16/24 respectively

Added icons and info in the Starmap next to identified and visited space object

UI/UX

Show a pop-up when Merchant ship offers trade

Lists that have pagination can now be scrolled with mouse wheel

Added extended controls for managing wanted amount in crafting device UI

More detailed info in “Device Idle” notifications

Added shortcuts to Codex > Blueprints, and Codex > Materials UIs

Advanced Modifiery Keys and new controls Selecting one or more Connectors and shift + clicking any electrical device will attempt to create (or break) a connection between the device and selected connector(s) Selecting one or more electrical devices and shift + clicking a connector will attempt to create (or break) a connection between selected devices and the connector Selecting one or more Teleporters and shift + clicking another teleporter will link the selected teleporter(s) to the clicked one Holding Shift and clicking beings will add new beings to group selection Holding Ctrl and clicking tiles will add new tiles to the group selection Holding Alt and clicking objects (piles) will add new objects to the group selection Ctrl + clicking “Select” in Merchant Trade UI will add 100% of the item Shift + clicking “Select” in Merchant Trade UI will add 50% of the item Alt + clicking “Select” in Merchant Trade UI will add x1 of the item Ctrl + clicking arrows in the Research Queue will move the item to topmost / bottommost position

Improved the Quick Search UI - Scroll wheel and arrow keys will work, and tooltips will appear

Added diagnostics for unreachable positions into the Walking Difficulty overlay

Notify players about mods failing to save their data

Building a copy of a device will also copy its rotation

Added 3 modes for viewing electricity grid overlay (Auto, Connectors Only, and All)

Streamlined and optimized multiple UI elements to reduce confusion or misunderstanding

Added more information to alerts and task failures to provide better context

These are the biggest changes that will impact your interaction with the game since November 1st that has been added to the game. Of course, as listed above, there have been over 300 different lines of patch notes during November and December so there is plenty of other changes, bug fixes, performance tweaks, and balance changes that have been made to the game. If you want to go through all of them, they’re listed all in one place at https://stardeusgame.com/changelog/

Now, with the end of the year almost upon us, we on the Stardeus team (Tomas & Paradox Arc) want to wish you a happy new year! In the new year, there will be plenty to talk about and show off what else Tomas has been building, so watch this space!

- The Stardeus Team

