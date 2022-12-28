Working Cockpit MFDs and New Rotor Blur

I hope you all enjoyed the festive holiday but now it is back to work ːsteammockingː

I have rebuilt the "Virtual" MFDs so that they can be placed inside the 3D cockpit models for both the Apache and Gazelle. To compliment this, there is now an option in the Game Settings menu to Disable the virtual MFDs when using interior cockpit views.

TrackIR users will probably get the most out of this update currently as I still need to devise a control system to allow non-TrackIR users to zoom into the MFDs to get a closer look.

However, the MFDs are fully functional and just one raycast away from being fully clickable so that will almost certainly happen at some point in the future too!

I have also built my own custom rotor blur system which is far more performant plus also gets rid of the weird rotor blade separation that was visible when rolling left or right. It should also look identical no matter what your frame rate is.

