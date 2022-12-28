 Skip to content

HELLIST Playtest update for 28 December 2022

Happy new year - a small update

Hi all!

Achievements & stats (will reset once the playtest is over) have been created. Good luck obtaining them!

The vision I have in mind for the story and game is more clear now and I have updated the Store Description of the page to reflect this - you can also view the prologue on the main website - www.hellist.com.

The game is free to playtest (click "Request Access" and you should gain instant access to it) - the game will be released in late 2024 or 2025.

Thanks all!

