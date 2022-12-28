 Skip to content

Gaia's Melody: Echoed Melodies update for 28 December 2022

Update 1.4.02

Last edited by Wendy

Changelog 1.4.02
-fixed a bug where re-saving the game for EM2 compatibility on the 'the end screen' wouldnt trigger the flag
-fixed the beast book not displaying images
-fixed some pixels where the world wanted to show up beneath in arber
-fixed a tile that let you walk thru walls in arber mountain forest
-fixed the debug link
-fixed holding shift to skip text too fast

