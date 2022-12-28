Changelog 1.4.02
-fixed a bug where re-saving the game for EM2 compatibility on the 'the end screen' wouldnt trigger the flag
-fixed the beast book not displaying images
-fixed some pixels where the world wanted to show up beneath in arber
-fixed a tile that let you walk thru walls in arber mountain forest
-fixed the debug link
-fixed holding shift to skip text too fast
Gaia's Melody: Echoed Melodies update for 28 December 2022
Update 1.4.02
Changelog 1.4.02
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update