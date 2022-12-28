End of Year Bug Fixes

Good morning, everybody! We've just pushed a small patch which fixes some bugs found during yesterday's Twitch stream. The full patch notes are available here:

Changes

Main Menu: Set some more font sizes of Options and Tooltips to 16px

Set some more font sizes of Options and Tooltips to 16px Museum: Changed the method by which your Gem Count is displayed in the Inventory Window

Bug Fixes

Main Menu: Added a check to reset the current round number to 0 when the Main Menu loads

Added a check to reset the current round number to 0 when the Main Menu loads Gem Chest: Fixed Option background line not scrolling out from edge in Gem Hunt mode

Fixed Option background line not scrolling out from edge in Gem Hunt mode Gem Chest: Fixed Options cursor being improperly aligned for the “Double or Nothing” selection in Gem Hunt mode

Fixed Options cursor being improperly aligned for the “Double or Nothing” selection in Gem Hunt mode Game: Fixed a bug where losing a round with Splitter Blocks left - but no Regular Blocks left - would stop progression

Fixed a bug where losing a round with Splitter Blocks left - but no Regular Blocks left - would stop progression Museum: Fixed pricing lines appearing in the Cosmetic Painting inventory window

As we close out another Makersmas and head into 2023, we just wanted to thank our playerbase for their continued support. It never gets old seeing your creations on Workshop week after week. There are still a few days left to grab your free Gems and Cosmetics from the Museum, not to mention the per-round Makersmas bonus, so stock up on those extra Gems while you can!

We will have a recap of 2022 in the next couple weeks, along with some announcements about where we're taking things in 2023.

Thank you all for being here, thank you for playing, have a wonderful New Years's Eve and Day, and we will see you in 2023!

- Danny