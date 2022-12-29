New Year Animal Shelter 🎆

Tastiest champagne to all the Shelter owners!🥂



With the end of the Christmas event, we are bringing you a New Years one!🥳

New Years items will be marked (just like in the previous event) in the shop with a special ribbon🎀

Here are all the things you can expect during the event and just like in the last one you get to keep some of them after it!😮🎆

Items to pick up🎊

Couldn’t do without it, a disco ball will make the place pop. Animals want to dance too🕺

A new year billboard billboard with balloons 🤔 Oh well, might as well take it ¯_(ツ)_/¯

We also have a new years cup🍺

There was also a cake 🥮 and plates 🍽️ so that each guest at the New Year's party could eat it in peace. In addition, you can put a candle 🕯 on the table to create a New Year's atmosphere!

Clothes for the little guys🐶

Once again you can dress up your favorite pets, but this time: bow🎀, glasses🕶 and two types of hats to choose from are: a cap and a party hat🥳

Furniture🪑

When it comes to furniture for the event, we have a table and a bar cart for you - so you can serve as much goodness as possible!💁♀️

Changes around You🎉

Someone was partying on the roof of the office building, and left there some balloons🎈, garlands and confetti but also some Christmas chains on poles🧐

Little of it! Garlands and confetti can also be found on fences😮

Other2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣

Classically, the Van and parcels in the game change their color to a crazier one and fireworks will appear in the area! 🎆

Keeping event exclusive items🤯

Just like in the Christmas Event, furniture and items bought and PLACED during the ⭐event⭐ will stay with you after it😊

Clothes and decorations like: changing the van and packages color, fireworks, all the environment decorations and CLOTHES FOR ANIMALS etc. DISAPPEAR after the event, so get the best out of them while they are here!🤗

When⌚

The event starts 29.12 and ends 05.01. Additional items in Animal Shelter will be available for purchase in-game from 29.12 to 05.01 Thursday 6PM CET after which they disappear and will no longer be available for purchase.

We can’t wait to see how beautifully you will decorate your shelters, please share them on our Discord!

Don't forget to add our Animal Shelter game to your wish list to stay up to date with all the news about our game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1239320/Animal_Shelter/

See you next year!

The Animal Shelter Team 🎅