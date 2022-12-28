v2.0.8 - Networking Fixes, Cold Harbour v3.0

Hey all, minor update here with a few bug fixes and a new version of the Cold Harbour map from TotallyPorff.
Next Steps
I've been writing a few articles on raytraced audio, as well as experimenting with moving voxel objects. Here's a sneak peek:
There's still a lot to learn and figure out, but it will be super cool to have moving and interactive trains, cranes, spaceships, meteors, machinery and more. I think it would make the game feel more alive!
Changelog
Fixes
- Fixed ghost players - a networking issue caused players to sometimes not know other players exist
- Fixed smoothing between client and server entity positions
- Ambient sounds no longer continue to play after disconnecting
- Underscoring and main menu music no longer overlap after disconnecting
- Improved accuracy of directional water ambience
- Fixed spawn camera rotation on Crashed Freighter
- Melee Soltrium can now be customised correctly
- Fixed various issues with spectating when progressing to the next round
- Fixed spawn/zone overlap in Aegis Oasis
- Weapon skins can no longer be bought for melee/utilities
- Fixed conflict between Midi and Digger skins (both will now be equippable if bought in the past)
- Errors are now shown when the MapPreviewCameras field is missing for custom maps
- Players no longer get stuck in limbo when joining a server during the victory screen
Changes
- Cold Harbour v3.0
Balancing
- Increased spawn invincibility time from 1 to 2 seconds to account for ping + time it takes for the camera to pan down
