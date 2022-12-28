 Skip to content

Sector's Edge update for 28 December 2022

v2.0.8 - Networking Fixes, Cold Harbour v3.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, minor update here with a few bug fixes and a new version of the Cold Harbour map from TotallyPorff.

Next Steps

I've been writing a few articles on raytraced audio, as well as experimenting with moving voxel objects. Here's a sneak peek:

There's still a lot to learn and figure out, but it will be super cool to have moving and interactive trains, cranes, spaceships, meteors, machinery and more. I think it would make the game feel more alive!

Changelog

Fixes

  • Fixed ghost players - a networking issue caused players to sometimes not know other players exist
  • Fixed smoothing between client and server entity positions
  • Ambient sounds no longer continue to play after disconnecting
  • Underscoring and main menu music no longer overlap after disconnecting
  • Improved accuracy of directional water ambience
  • Fixed spawn camera rotation on Crashed Freighter
  • Melee Soltrium can now be customised correctly
  • Fixed various issues with spectating when progressing to the next round
  • Fixed spawn/zone overlap in Aegis Oasis
  • Weapon skins can no longer be bought for melee/utilities
  • Fixed conflict between Midi and Digger skins (both will now be equippable if bought in the past)
  • Errors are now shown when the MapPreviewCameras field is missing for custom maps
  • Players no longer get stuck in limbo when joining a server during the victory screen

Changes

  • Cold Harbour v3.0

Balancing

  • Increased spawn invincibility time from 1 to 2 seconds to account for ping + time it takes for the camera to pan down

