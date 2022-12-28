v2.0.8 - Networking Fixes, Cold Harbour v3.0

Hey all, minor update here with a few bug fixes and a new version of the Cold Harbour map from TotallyPorff.

Next Steps

I've been writing a few articles on raytraced audio, as well as experimenting with moving voxel objects. Here's a sneak peek:

There's still a lot to learn and figure out, but it will be super cool to have moving and interactive trains, cranes, spaceships, meteors, machinery and more. I think it would make the game feel more alive!

Changelog

Fixes

Fixed ghost players - a networking issue caused players to sometimes not know other players exist

Fixed smoothing between client and server entity positions

Ambient sounds no longer continue to play after disconnecting

Underscoring and main menu music no longer overlap after disconnecting

Improved accuracy of directional water ambience

Fixed spawn camera rotation on Crashed Freighter

Melee Soltrium can now be customised correctly

Fixed various issues with spectating when progressing to the next round

Fixed spawn/zone overlap in Aegis Oasis

Weapon skins can no longer be bought for melee/utilities

Fixed conflict between Midi and Digger skins (both will now be equippable if bought in the past)

Errors are now shown when the MapPreviewCameras field is missing for custom maps

Players no longer get stuck in limbo when joining a server during the victory screen

Changes

Cold Harbour v3.0

Balancing