Version 1.7 Update

Version 1.7

Changelog:

Fixes for "TypeError: Cannot read property 'removeCurrentAction' of null"

Everyone's favourite spearboy got fixes and the 1st fight is simplified a bit (ends after one arm is cut)

Character event fixes and tweaks, including Marina coming to bookstore in different scenarios, Levi gone from club on night 3, Pav properly dying on night 3 if not dead before that, and some others

Meat grinder and Lantern flail recipes fixed

Museum clock puzzle fix

Lots of other minor and graphical bug fixes

"TypeError: Cannot read property 'removeCurrentAction' of null" has been troublesome and its cause has been narrowed down to flesh puppetry in many cases (could happen in some other scenarios too) Hopefully it's gone after this version update.