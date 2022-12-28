 Skip to content

暖雪 Warm Snow update for 28 December 2022

【Update1228】New Endless Mode，Nightmare skin！

Last edited by Wendy

Greetings everyone! We first announced this update back in November, and some smart shovelers might have guessed it! The long-awaited endless mode is coming! (· ω<)★

Version：2.1.0.0

New Endless Mode
The entrance to Endless Nightmare is in the dilapidated Buddhist hall, please note that you need to clear the first playthrough of DLC to start the new mode !

The Endless Nightmare will be based on a combination of maingame and The Ash of Nightmare：

  1. In the Endless Mode, the enemy becomes stronger and stronger with the number of layers.
  2. In Endless Nightmare, you will no longer fall into a deep sleep when yourtLuild print is ex hausted, but you w be forced to choose a Crazy Curse.After the selection is over, all Lucid Point will be restored for you.
  3. In the Endless Nightmare, every time you passes through 10 floors, you must choose a Crazy Curse.

    We have prepared more than 70 interesting curses for you, please enjoy!

    In addition, once you reach the 50th Layer of Endless Nightmare with each genre, you will unlock a cool new Nightmare skin.
    (Click the button in the lower left corner to change the skin)

    Challenge Endless Nightmares and post your highest level！

Winter Sale：
During the winter sale, Warm Snow will also release the greatest deal so far 25% off original price!

Join our discord channel to get more information and chat with the devs: https://discord.gg/PhguPpfZmb

