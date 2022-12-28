 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Anvil Saga update for 28 December 2022

Christmas Update Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10224227 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!

We fixed the saves. Hooray. Now after loading the old saves, the furniture, décor and employees of the smithy will remain in place.

Hurry up and update your game.

Regards,
Anvil Saga Team.

Changed files in this update

Anvil Saga Content Depot 1587541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link