Christmas Update Hotfix

Build 10224227 · Last edited 28 December 2022 – 15:09:12 UTC

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!

We fixed the saves. Hooray. Now after loading the old saves, the furniture, décor and employees of the smithy will remain in place.

Hurry up and update your game.

Regards,

Anvil Saga Team.