净化之径 update for 28 December 2022

Ver0.06

IMPOTANT!
Since we made a great change to the growth system, we highly recommend users who update from v0.04 choose "Start New Game" to avoid any possible errors. For users updating from v0.05 can choose "Continue" to play but need reset weapon ranks.
Fixes:

  • [Stats] Enemies stats during Stages growth smoother.
  • [Stats] Exp required for Levelup decrease.
  • [System] Readjust weapon damage, reload speed and weapon skills for Andras and Amdusias
  • [System] Temporarily removed Elite enemies' weapon skill drop off system, the system will be back after proper adjustion.
  • [Bug] fixes serveral bugs.

