Hey guys, just a small update to the game to smooth out some things I didn't have time to change before launch.
The main things are some small difficulty adjustments and the visuals in Hell that got a revamp. The ambient light and fog now fit in with the area a lot better.
Version 1.06 Change log
- Adjusted the fog and ambient light in Hell.
- General visual improvements to the skybox bottom shaders.
- Slight adjustments to level 27 and level 31 to improve difficulty consistency.
- Slightly increased the width of the narrow tiles in the campaign.
Thanks again for all the support!
/Kabi
Changed files in this update