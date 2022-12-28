Hey guys, just a small update to the game to smooth out some things I didn't have time to change before launch.

The main things are some small difficulty adjustments and the visuals in Hell that got a revamp. The ambient light and fog now fit in with the area a lot better.

Version 1.06 Change log

Adjusted the fog and ambient light in Hell.

General visual improvements to the skybox bottom shaders.

Slight adjustments to level 27 and level 31 to improve difficulty consistency.

Slightly increased the width of the narrow tiles in the campaign.

Thanks again for all the support!

/Kabi