Corpse Box Racers update for 28 December 2022

Version 1.06

Last edited by Wendy

Hey guys, just a small update to the game to smooth out some things I didn't have time to change before launch.
The main things are some small difficulty adjustments and the visuals in Hell that got a revamp. The ambient light and fog now fit in with the area a lot better.

Version 1.06 Change log

  • Adjusted the fog and ambient light in Hell.
  • General visual improvements to the skybox bottom shaders.
  • Slight adjustments to level 27 and level 31 to improve difficulty consistency.
  • Slightly increased the width of the narrow tiles in the campaign.

Thanks again for all the support!
/Kabi

