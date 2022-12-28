Saethar Elves and Community-requested Modding Additions

Hi folks, and Happy Holidays!

I wish you and yours the best new year, with happiness, health, and prosperity! We will talk again in the new year as there is much more in store for Erannorth Chronicles, but that is a discussion for a different day. Suffice it to say; we have an exciting new year ahead!

While we all wait for Santa's Elves to prepare our presents, a different kind of Elves joins our playable archetypes.

Saethar Elves were the first elven race that settled on Folkswave, and under the rulership of Iluvann Nhoriel the Wise, they carved out a small kingdom in the forests and mountains of western Folkswave. They lived for a few centuries in prosperity and harmony until the day his beloved daughter Alluna fell into a strange incurable affliction.<br><br>Iluvann became obsessed with finding a cure and preventing her inevitable death. While Alluna was withering away, he relentlessly studied the ancient texts and artifacts left behind by the long-extinct civilization of the Forgotten. He found the answer (and eternal damnation) in their forbidden rituals.<br><br>A new, dark era of suffering started for the Saethar Elves, led by Iluvann, the Bringer of Nightmares, and the elven word for 'Noble': 'Saethar', changed to mean 'Cursed.'

Saethar Elves are highly recommended for advanced Erannorth players as they rely heavily on Cursed cards. Mismanaging them in conjunction with Endless Torment can easily kill you.

They can also offer an additional path to Vampirism at the cost of slower Level up progression.

Aside from that, our modders have been asking for some time for a better way to add custom perks to existing archetypes while maintaining better compatibility; well they now can ;)

You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 28/12 # 1.050.2

Bugfixes

Player's handbook searches could display one less card than the total results in some instances.

Fixed an issue with the second class/specialization disappearing after loading a save. (Fix will apply on new characters only).

Fixed a few card and perk typos.

New Content

Added a new playable Elf sub-species: Saethar Elf and their assorted cards.

Saethar Elves is a species recommended for advanced players as they heavily utilize Cursed cards.

It's highly recommended to pick their Bloodline Perk right after creating your character.

Misc Changes / Additions

Shopping in Towns (Switching merchants) will only advance time in the Doom Clock modes (Campaign, Campaign+ & Apocalypse). All other vanilla modes now have this setting disabled (HoursPassWhileShopping:-1).

Increased the Tier of Tier -1 & 0 cards with Invoke or ChooseOne to Tier 1.

In Character creation: classification or specialization-depended free perks will display after the classification or specialization that unlocks them.

Added scrolling in the Modding Error log.

Modding Additions