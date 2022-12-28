28.12.2022 game update

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

The 27th season of PvP arenas has started. Season 26 winners received awards.

The 13th season of the Furious Arena has started. Season 12 winners received awards.

Priest's ability "Power of Darkness" can now be toggled on and off from the skill bar. Duration upgrades have been replaced with cooldown upgrades.

The Barbarian's Blood Frenzy can now be increased in duration.

Removed the influence of duration on the "power of darkness".

Increased the cost of equipment purchased with Infamy Points.

Increased the number of particles obtained from the Gladiator's and Rogue's Boxes.

The interface for increasing the quality of equipment has been improved. Added spending gold.

Fixed the work of auras for pets when moving zones.

Improved system against rating overflow in PvP arenas.

Simplified some tasks of the "Snow Whirling Festival" event.

We wish you a pleasant game!