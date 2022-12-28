Update, Version 20221228

English

[Faith]When editing tenets of your customized faith, you can now select to only display a certain category of tenets.

[Faith]Current categories are All Tenets, Ready-to-Add Tenets, Tenets with Requirements Fulfilled, Devotion Generator Tenets, and Functional Tenets.

[Faith]All tenets can now have tags on them to declare if they are a type of Devotion Generator Tenet and/or a type of Functional Tenets. (They can be both or neither as well.)

[Faith]Increased the amount of devotion gained from the Killer Monk tenet.

[Wiki]All changes above have been updated to the game's Wiki.

简体中文

【信仰】当编辑你的自定义信仰的信条的时候，你现在可以选择只显示一个类别的信条。

【信仰】这些信条的类别包括：全部信条、立刻可以添加的信条、已满足添加条件的信条、能够生成虔诚值的信条、具有特定功能的信条。

【信仰】所有的信条现在可以自带标签宣布自己是一个生成虔诚的信条或者具有特定功能的信条。（可以两者都是也可以两者都不是。）

【信仰】增加了杀生成佛信条获得的虔诚值数量。

【维基】对上述的全部变更已经同步到了游戏的维基。