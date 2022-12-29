update 0.1.3

Changes:

You thought you are the hunter? Now the hunter is coming for you!

Fences of the Safehouse are now destroyable.

From now on the Base must be defended.

And don't forget to repair the fences.

From time to time a Mutant is coming for you especialy if your at your Safehouse.

His coming for you and your home.

Added destroyable Fences from house

Repairable Fences from home

Some Mutants from now on hunts you and your home.

Settings allow to adjust frequency when hunters come for you. At the moment only on the second level.