Survive and Revenge update for 29 December 2022

update 0.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10223920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
You thought you are the hunter? Now the hunter is coming for you!
Fences of the Safehouse are now destroyable.
From now on the Base must be defended.
And don't forget to repair the fences.
From time to time a Mutant is coming for you especialy if your at your Safehouse.
His coming for you and your home.

  • Added destroyable Fences from house
  • Repairable Fences from home
  • Some Mutants from now on hunts you and your home.
  • Settings allow to adjust frequency when hunters come for you. At the moment only on the second level.

