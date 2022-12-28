 Skip to content

SPACERIFT: Arcanum System update for 28 December 2022

Update #12

Update #12

Share · View all patches · Build 10223846

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Holiday greetings! 2022 has almost disappeared beyond the event horizon - and we have an update for that!

List of updates and changes:

Stations:

  • Added depreciation of stations. Now each station requires a daily maintenance fee of 10,000 credits. They need to be kept on the account of stations.
  • Improved station management menu. Now interaction is possible remotely, information about the progress of production has also appeared.
  • The production speed of different items is now different.
  • Station logs are now saved after restarting the server and their number has been increased to 50.
  • Improved log display menu.

Content:

  • Added blueprint for the ship "Marauder's Colt". Where to find? Guess! :)

ui:

  • Fixed display of large numbers when transferring money to the station and back.
  • Improved all move/drop item sliders
  • Added input of the number of transferred items to the warehouse;
  • Added indication of shields, hull, engine energy in the scope area. Now, from a third party, you can also control these indicators.

Pirates:

  • Added new voice acting for pirates on heavy fighters

It seems that we added something else, but we no longer remember what, so go ahead, test! ;)

