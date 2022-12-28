Update #12

Holiday greetings! 2022 has almost disappeared beyond the event horizon - and we have an update for that!
List of updates and changes:
Stations:
- Added depreciation of stations. Now each station requires a daily maintenance fee of 10,000 credits. They need to be kept on the account of stations.
- Improved station management menu. Now interaction is possible remotely, information about the progress of production has also appeared.
- The production speed of different items is now different.
- Station logs are now saved after restarting the server and their number has been increased to 50.
- Improved log display menu.
Content:
- Added blueprint for the ship "Marauder's Colt". Where to find? Guess! :)
ui:
- Fixed display of large numbers when transferring money to the station and back.
- Improved all move/drop item sliders
- Added input of the number of transferred items to the warehouse;
- Added indication of shields, hull, engine energy in the scope area. Now, from a third party, you can also control these indicators.
Pirates:
- Added new voice acting for pirates on heavy fighters
It seems that we added something else, but we no longer remember what, so go ahead, test! ;)
