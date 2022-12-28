Update #12

Share · View all patches · Build 10223846 · Last edited 28 December 2022 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Holiday greetings! 2022 has almost disappeared beyond the event horizon - and we have an update for that!

List of updates and changes:

Stations:

Added depreciation of stations. Now each station requires a daily maintenance fee of 10,000 credits. They need to be kept on the account of stations.

Improved station management menu. Now interaction is possible remotely, information about the progress of production has also appeared.

The production speed of different items is now different.

Station logs are now saved after restarting the server and their number has been increased to 50.

Improved log display menu.

Content:

Added blueprint for the ship "Marauder's Colt". Where to find? Guess! :)

ui:

Fixed display of large numbers when transferring money to the station and back.

Improved all move/drop item sliders

Added input of the number of transferred items to the warehouse;

Added indication of shields, hull, engine energy in the scope area. Now, from a third party, you can also control these indicators.

Pirates:

Added new voice acting for pirates on heavy fighters

It seems that we added something else, but we no longer remember what, so go ahead, test! ;)