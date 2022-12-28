 Skip to content

Potion Permit update for 28 December 2022

Update - Patch 1.1

Patch 1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Chemists!

We've managed to skim some pesky bugs from the reports we received.
Thank you so much for the report and please let us know if you found something else!
Last but not least, happy holiday everyone! ːsteamhappyː

You can find the full patch notes below.

v.1.1

Major bug fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where dialog would get stuck during group conversations
  • Fixed FPS loss that causing random bugs
  • Fixed warning user interface lock within several interactions
  • Added a delay to the load menu to fix a menu bug

Minor bug fixes:

  • Fixed the duck movement
  • Fixed male hair
  • Fixed Yorn friendship event dialog
  • Fixed the carpenter pricing after upgrading

