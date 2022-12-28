Update - Patch 1.1

Hey Chemists!

We've managed to skim some pesky bugs from the reports we received.

Thank you so much for the report and please let us know if you found something else!

Last but not least, happy holiday everyone! ːsteamhappyː

You can find the full patch notes below.

v.1.1

Major bug fixes:

Fixed an issue where dialog would get stuck during group conversations

Fixed FPS loss that causing random bugs

Fixed warning user interface lock within several interactions

Added a delay to the load menu to fix a menu bug

Minor bug fixes: