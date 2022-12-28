It’s fixed! №69

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game. You can find information about all updates that have been released in War Thunder in the website special section.

Expanded interface settings

In the last “It’s fixed” we talked in detail about the updated reward system for useful actions in battles. Now we have added messages about any received rewards: now it will be easier to see the rewards for each time interval in aircraft SB and also when the current interval ends and the next one begins.

At the same time we understand that not everyone wants to see a large number of notifications so you can turn off these messages in the section in settings “Battle Interface”. Not only this! Now you can also hide the orders panel, the log of destroyed vehicles and the chat.

Fixed lead markers

After the release of the “Apex Predators” update, SPAAGs appeared to have problems with their lead markers. For example when capturing an air target, the radar refused to tell you the trajectory of the enemy at long range. The lead marker appeared only when the enemy approached a distance of 3 kilometres.

Also SPAAGs that had no cannon armament, had a lead marker although they didn't need it at all. We found the cause of these problems and fixed it.

Improved onboard radar for aircraft

Several improvements in this update affected onboard radars for some aircraft. This increased the reliability in the air target tracking mode and also improved the transition from detection to capturing.

On the MiG-23, MiG-29, F-16, Ja-37 and Mirage F1 the range of target capture in a long-range air battle has been increased in range. Let us figure out how it works. When the target is detected by radar we get one label with its range and direction. At the moment, when the radar beam “slides” along it and when we need to capture and track the target, the radar conducts an additional search at the specified angular coordinates and within a specific span of ranges to the target - this same span of ranges has been expanded so that the target is more likely to be in the desired area and able to be tracked.

R-23R, R-24R, R-27R, AIM-7, Skyflash and the Rb71 missiles are now much less likely to target other targets. When the radar captures a target and “highlights” with the homing head of the missile, at the same time (as in reality) it highlights with the main lobe of the radar pattern on the selected target and the side lobes (in this case the radiation of the radar is weaker and not the directed one) can highlight other targets and if such a target it closer than the one the radar has captured but along the line of the missile’s flight path and has higher speed, the missile has been directed to this target. To a player it looks like “the missile went crazy” and hit the wrong target which has inadvertently been captured.

We have reduced the range of speeds in which a radio guided missile searches for the target, so they won’t see “unnecessary” targets. The other side of this change is the possible loss of a target if it suddenly changes speed when the missile is launched at it.

Underground airfield

In the “Finland '' and “Ash river” locations in combined battles (for aircraft and ground vehicles), an aircraft might receive damage when it appears on the airfield. The point was that due to an error, the model of interactions with surrounding objects for this airfield could be above ground level.

The bug has been fixed, so for now all carriers of nuclear weapons and other aircraft can take off from the airfield.

Decal exchange

When a vehicle’s hull has been penetrated it shows characteristic damage decals: for example holes in the aluminium skin of the aircraft. And then an unusual mashup happened: because of the bug, armour and aircraft damage decals might be displayed not only on their own type of vehicles, but also on the other one: aircraft ‘glittered’ with penetrated armour and in ground vehicles with aluminium. Damage decals also flickered with camera rotation by drawing attention to themselves.

That's enough of the twinkling. Now the damage effects are as they should be.

That’s Not All

You’ll find the full list of improvements in the separate changelog - there are many interesting things there. We have reduced the frequency of ship voice commands, fixed the ability of incapacitated crew members to perform actions and improved the sound of automatic cannons for fleet and ground vehicles.

More improvements

For this digest we have prepared a large set of useful fixes and game improvements. Be sure to read the full list below - there are many interesting things.

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Armoured vehicles

A bug has been fixed that prevents the SPAAG lead markers at distances over 3.5 km while locking on target.

A bug has been fixed that enabled the lead marker on SPAAGs without cannons.

A bug has been fixed that allows knocked out crew members to use the NVD, rangefinder, IR searchlight, engine control.

PUMA — a bug has been fixed where the HEAT rounds in the protection analysis arrived at wrong angles.

— a bug has been fixed where the HEAT rounds in the protection analysis arrived at wrong angles. A bug has been fixed that allowed vehicle control after the nuclear blast by switching to the aircraft gunner’s camera or binoculars of ground vehicles.

Strela-10M2 — a bug has been fixed that prevents active scouting mechanics in battle (report).

— a bug has been fixed that prevents active scouting mechanics in battle (report). Disabled vehicle hit indicators caused by the forward guns on aircraft, nearby explosions and fire in a player’s vehicle.

Aircraft

A-6E TRAM — an automatic control system has been added.

— an automatic control system has been added. F-16A Block 20 MLU — a drag chute has been added.

— a drag chute has been added. F-16А (all versions) - max speed at 9 km altitude has been increased.

- max speed at 9 km altitude has been increased. Mirage 2000c s5, 2000d r1 - max IAS speed has been increased to 1,440 km/h.

- max IAS speed has been increased to 1,440 km/h. MiG-23, MiG-29, F-16, Ja-37, Mirage F1 - for radar pulse-doppler track mode, the notch sector has been reduced. If the target is lost the radar maintains inertial tracking longer.

- for radar pulse-doppler track mode, the notch sector has been reduced. If the target is lost the radar maintains inertial tracking longer. R-23R, R-24R, R-27R, AIM-7, Skyflash, Rb71 missiles - velocity search acquisition zone has been reduced. This adjustment decreases the chance of acquiring another target, although it decreases the chances of locking on to the selected target if the target greatly changes its speed or direction within the period between a missile launch and the target acquisition.

- velocity search acquisition zone has been reduced. This adjustment decreases the chance of acquiring another target, although it decreases the chances of locking on to the selected target if the target greatly changes its speed or direction within the period between a missile launch and the target acquisition. For all fighter radars, the range gate for BVR acquisition has been increased to avoid failed acquisition attempts if the target closing speed is high.

Mirage 2000D-R1 — a bug has been fixed that caused a speed boost while mounting some weapon presets. The aircraft type has been changed to “strike aircraft”.

— a bug has been fixed that caused a speed boost while mounting some weapon presets. The aircraft type has been changed to “strike aircraft”. J-7D — SL reward in Realistic Battles has been increased, the repair cost reduced to 5,400 SL.

— SL reward in Realistic Battles has been increased, the repair cost reduced to 5,400 SL. A bug has been fixed that caused suspended fuel tank detachments while toggling from a ship to aircraft in the hanger.

Harrier GR.7 — a missing critical overload indication has been restored.

— a missing critical overload indication has been restored. A bug has been fixed that enabled the stabiliser while switching to the optical targeting camera.

Naval

USS Arizona, USS Wyoming — fuze delay of AP rounds on the auxiliary guns has been adjusted to 0.015 sec.

— fuze delay of AP rounds on the auxiliary guns has been adjusted to 0.015 sec. IJN Myoko — the firing angles of the main calibre turrets have been adjusted. The 3rd turret doesn’t shoot through the superstructure anymore. The ship’s class in the info card has been corrected.

— the firing angles of the main calibre turrets have been adjusted. The 3rd turret doesn’t shoot through the superstructure anymore. The ship’s class in the info card has been corrected. IJN Agano — targeting angles of the main calibre turrets have been increased.

— targeting angles of the main calibre turrets have been increased. A bug that caused the mission results window to show an erroneous message about not receiving a reward for inactivity if the connection to the server was lost has been fixed.

Sound

The volume of enemy vehicles in the rear hemisphere has been increased.

Sound of the automatic weapons for ground vehicles and naval vessels has been improved. The sound has become more sharp and distinctive at distance. The volume of the breeches of the player’s guns has become louder.

Sounds of rockets and missiles passing by have become more distinctive and bright (in a 2 km area around the player).

Ship crew voice chat — the frequency of the following sound reports has been reduced: position of the rudder, incoming hits, orders to initiate a damage control, incoming damage reports, heeling reports.

Graphics

A bug has been fixed where hit decals might be displayed incorrectly: armour penetration marks might be displayed on aircraft, and aircraft skin damage might be displayed on ground vehicles.

A bug has been fixed where hit decals might twinkle when turning the camera.

Interface

Non-purchased ships and boats now have access to torpedoes in test sail.

Reward notifications for actions have been added to Simulator battles, such as a hit to enemy vehicle, capturing of a point, etc. This allows a player to track the helpful actions reward in each period of time and be aware at period end and start. These notifications could be hidden in the “Battle Interface” section of the options menu, by unchecking the box “Show reward message for an action”.

In the “Battle Interface” section of the options menu you are now able to hide HUD elements in battle: battle chat, log of the destroyed vehicles, orders panel, reward notifications for actions and battle rewards notifications.

Missions

A bug has been fixed where aircraft might appear under the airfields’ textures in the “Finland” and “Ash river” locations.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.