Luminary update for 28 December 2022

[Complete] December 28, 2022 Server Maintenance

Patchnotes

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.


New Year's building project

Town Chief install the Phase 1 Christmas Tree from their owned town.

New Year's Building Phase 1


New Year's Building Phase 2

Town Chief and Town residents must donate required materials in order to transform the Phase 1 building to Phase 2 New Year's Building.

New Year's Building Phase 2 BUFF

+10% Extra attack and defense buff

New Year's Building Phase 2 Buff Roulette

After the completion of New Year's Building Phase 1 donation, all residents are able to acquire random buffs at a price of marbles.

Rerolling random buffs:

[table]
[tr]
[th]BUFF[/th]
[th]Buff Details[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]EXP increase[/td]
[td]50% experience points can be obtained.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Attack power increase[/td]
[td]Attack power increased by 50%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Defense increase[/td]
[td]50% more defense[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Increase manufacturing experience[/td]
[td]100% more manufacturing experience[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]First attack prevention effect[/td]
[td]Don't be attacked by monsters first.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Intensive medicinal bath[/td]
[td]100% success when crafting items[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Four leaf clover effect[/td]
[td]Item acquisition * 2 applied[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Love candy effect[/td]
[td]Battle, production experience value 50% increase, summoned beast stamina prevention effect, summoned beast combat power increase[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Friendship candy effect[/td]
[td]Combat and crafting experience value increased by 50%Attack power and defense power increased by 20%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Rhizome effect[/td]
[td]Combat/manufacturing experience value increased by 100%, attack power/defense power increased by 20%, first attack prevention[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Effect of "Maxima" nutritional supplement for summoned beasts[/td]
[td]Summoned beast attack power, defense power increased by 20%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

Fortune Box

[table]
[tr]
[th]Obtained from hunting grounds monsters:[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Camel Medal[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Stinky Hotpot[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Summon Resurrection Stone[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Premium P.Shop Ticket[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Teleportation[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Titanium[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Aramid[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Mahogany[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Coal[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Iron Ore[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Copper[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Clay-slate Stone[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Gold Ore[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Silver Ore[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Aquamarine[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Topaz[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Jade[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Clay[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Sulfur[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Limestone[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Pearl[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Amber[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Red Feather[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]White feathers[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Pine[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Paper Ingredient[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Cobalt[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Oak[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Charcoal[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Lead[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Cowhide[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Silk[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Garlic Tea[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Premium Silk[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Thread Bobbin[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Embroidered Thread Bobbin[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Gold Thread[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Silver Thread[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Beef Rib[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Hemp[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
[table]
[tr]
[th]Wish Box[/th]
[th]Item Description[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]Receive this Event Item: Wish Box daily by logging in.[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

YEAR END SALE !

For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://bit.ly/3FXeZoh

[SERVER REFRESH]

Zeus | Hestia

[Hourly Giveaway]

Prosperous Raccoon Random Box~

Don't miss this out!
We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team.

