early access 1.37.0

Highlights

A new unlockable deck has been added to the game! To unlock it, you have to reach level 40 and then win a game without having duplicate cards in your deck!

You can use any offerings and any ascension for this challenge! When reaching level 40, there will be a small indicator in the top bar while playing that will remind you of that objective, and if you're on track to complete it. (If you add a duplicate card to your deck the indicator will disappear).

A new card has been added to the game! Say hi to Protection Artifact!

The Transcend threshold is now 20 cards instead of 25!

Rerolls have been added to the game! Also, the card reward screen has been improved visually: