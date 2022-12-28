early access 1.37.0

Highlights
- A new unlockable deck has been added to the game! To unlock it, you have to reach level 40 and then win a game without having duplicate cards in your deck!
You can use any offerings and any ascension for this challenge! When reaching level 40, there will be a small indicator in the top bar while playing that will remind you of that objective, and if you're on track to complete it. (If you add a duplicate card to your deck the indicator will disappear).
- A new card has been added to the game! Say hi to Protection Artifact!
- The Transcend threshold is now 20 cards instead of 25!
- Rerolls have been added to the game! Also, the card reward screen has been improved visually:
- Card animations in your hand have been sped up a bit!
