 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sexy Mystic Survivors update for 28 December 2022

Early Access 1.0.5 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10223668 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello everyone,

We are glad to release patch 1.0.5. Below are the new, updated contents, as well as some critical bug fixes:
New content:

  • New evolved weapons: Protector Shield E1, Protector Shield E2, Spectral Dagger E1, Storm Amulet E2.
  • 2 new traps as environment hazards for level 3.

Updated content:

  • Shrines are now spawned in level 3 with their new models that fit level 3 better.
  • The boss at minute 15 will drop a good chest instead of a relic.
  • Add a confirmation box when players click on the Exit button.
  • Support 16:10 resolutions for CGs.

Bug fixes:

  • Fix the issue where players press Space right when leveled up which causes unwanted rewards.
  • Fix an error with level 3 which allows players to walk out of the map, hopefully, that would fix the problem of the boss getting pushed out of the map as well.

Thank you very much for your patience and your continued support as our team keeps on working to improve the game! If there is any issue, please let us know through forums or Discord!

Best,
FTS team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1964361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link