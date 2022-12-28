Patch 3 (v.1.2.3)

Hi, here is the latest patch, which addresses a few more issues with progression in the Leader Recruitment portion of the game, in addition to some other fixes and improvements.

v1.2.3

Leader Recruitment

Ensure all recruitment 'search for item' type quests reveal the location they are assigned to, to avoid confusing situations where one is put in a place you haven't found it

Fixes to the final portion of the Croaker recruitment quest line, which should fix any issues people were having getting stuck in the Frogghammer battle

Add Map Fragment pointing to the key story location in Pine Peaks, found by looting Barnacle ships

Final Boss

Reduce the number of cycles required to complete, having seen some more comments about this has confirmed my own feelings about it

Increase the hit-box size for the the boss's weak point

Increased stun time for the final boss if it collides with an obstacle during its main attack

Boss's main attack has a slower movement speed to give a fairer chance of avoiding it

General improvements

Add gameplay option for "Camera Auto Center", if disabled the camera will no longer automatically recenter behind the player boat after a period of no camera input

Add mist walls on the southern, east, and west boundaries of the world to prevent people getting lost in the infinite emptiness of the Deepblue

More accurate placement of the mist walls, previously it had bad logic that could cause it to cut off portions of the play area that it shouldn't have, now it should not do this

Allow more freedom of camera movement within the local area map view, in addition to default centering the map on the player

this should make it easier to look around on the map to find nearby places

If your boat somehow ends up with no crew, it will be populated with default crew on load (this shouldn't happen to begin with, but this is a fail-safe)

Fix bug that caused duplication of Light Prisms when failing a Lighthouse encounter

Fix missing string in Rumors tab for the first Deadrock location in Sandy Shores

As always, thank you everyone! The discussions here have been really productive and the game is improving! ːshootdangː