[Notice] Fixed Bugs

Hello everyone, this is the Troubleshooter development team.

I would like to inform you about the extra bugs that have been fixed since last Monday update.

Fixes below have been already applied to the Steam and extra maintenance won't be carried on.

Fixed When using additional difficulty Ancestral Records, game client occationally crashed. Mastery Excellent Perception detected an unit in hide state. Mastery Counter Attack and Punishment attacked an unit in hide state. Function of items Black Mask and White Mask was activated against range attack. The total number of beasts that can be managed by the office warehouse did not increase after Mungo was added. Some new masteries were not added to the Mastery Research.

Changed Default stats of Mungo has been slightly lowered.



Beside the fixes described above, the dev team is still working to make another fixes of knows bugs.

Once it has been made, its details will be shared through the maintenance notice or extra notice.

Thank you.