Share · View all patches · Build 10223157 · Last edited 28 December 2022 – 07:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

Great news for RTX card owners. Just added DLSS 2.4 to the game. Now you could choose TSR or DLSS as your upscaling method.

This update also include improved water interactions, more improvements to mission 9 and 5.

Thanks!

Dazzling Divine