Version 2.6.1: Crash fixes, Ai Tweaks, and Beta Controller Support

Build 10223079 · Last edited 28 December 2022 – 07:09:12 UTC

Fixed a crash that could occur when opening the shop with no amulet equipped.

Fixed a crash that could occur when entering and exiting the shop from the survival recap screen.

Tweaked the AI to adapt better and be more precise. Also added some more numbers to the AI recap screen.

Fixed a bug where Penta's would spawn twice.

Reduced Penta trigger range.

Changed some spawning values for later Ether and Maroon Fog to prevent late-game enemies from piling up too much.

Changed flash visuals.

Changed scientists' electric field to be more visible.

Added the option to pick a control scheme on startup.

Controller mode is still in beta, so please help test!

Controller mode doesn't have the ability to remap controls and the terminal uses a system where you can quickly cycle through terminal placeholders instead of having to type them.

Additionally, while in controller mode you dash in the direction of your movement instead of your mouse (unless not moving).