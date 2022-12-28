NEW PATCH - DECEMBER 28



It's time for our next big patch to enter into the world of Fangs, and we could not be more excited with the direction of how things are going!

We shipped some hotfixes in the past 2 weeks to address significant balance outliers such as Wylde, Belroth, and Ethryn. However, the main theme of this patch is AUGMENT DIVERSITY—we primarily targeted Augments that are clearly too strong, as well as both underpowered, and underpicked. These improvements will mainly come in the form of simple number changes—but don’t worry, we’re still intending on nerfing some of the most dominant picks and playstyles through augments.

Our livebalance team has also been focusing on larger kit-focused gameplay updates, that we’ll be introducing in the coming patches! So be sure to stay tuned on that as it will go hand in hand with today's patch.

BOONS

Mutate

Cooldown: 30s >>> 45s

Cooldown: 30s >>> 45s Spite

Duration: 8s >>> 5s

Duration: 8s >>> 5s Rush

Cooldown: 60s >>> 75s

BALANCE CHANGES



We’re also pretty satisfied with the current state of Astrada, but some small nerfs to her CDR build needed to be addressed.

Nerfs:

Purifying Necklace [E]

Cooldown reduction: 1s >>> 0.8s

Cooldown reduction: 1s >>> 0.8s Demolisher's Treasure [LMB]

Cooldown reduction: 1.2s >>> 1s



Belroth has been terrifying enemies with spooky amounts of Max HP stacking, and his ability to hunt them down with high burst damage. These changes are intended to make him slightly less monstrous with these two things in mind.

Nerfs:

Omen of the Emperor [R]

Bonus HP per enemy hit: 20 >>> 12

Sageborn Claws [LMB]

Bonus HP per enemy hit: 3 >>> 2

Poison Spores [Shift]

Bleed over 3 seconds: 18 >>> 12

Angerstone Talons [Shift]

Damage: 100 >>> 80

Buffs:

Rage of Remembrance [R]

Additional fear duration if only 1 target hit by ult: 1s >>> 1.5s

Additional fear duration if only 1 target hit by ult: 1s >>> 1.5s Arden Powershards [R]

Ally Movespeed duration: 1.5s >>> 1.75s

Ally Movespeed duration: 1.5s >>> 1.75s Healhog [Passive]

Max HP Heal: 5% >>> 6.5%

Max HP Heal: 5% >>> 6.5% Healthmites [E]

Heal per enemy hit: 50 >>> 60



Boccato’s Warboots have been running wild while other Brutus augments have been left behind. So we had to do a lil' catch up on some of his other items.

Nerfs:

Boccato's Warboots [Space]

Cooldown on hit: 4.5s >>> 3s

Cooldown on hit: 4.5s >>> 3s Vitalwrath Charm [LMB]

Heals for 40% >>> 30% of damage done.

Heals for 40% >>> 30% of damage done. Earthquake (Shift)

In the last patch, we said Earthquake and its tremors got a nerf, but it wasn’t added in properly. Those changes will properly apply with this patch!

Buffs:

Bull's Blessing [Shift]

120 >>> 135 extra shield granted to Brutus and allies on first quake impact.

120 >>> 135 extra shield granted to Brutus and allies on first quake impact. Spinecleave [R]

Ability duration increase on takedown: 1s >>> 1.5s



Ethryn for the most part has been difficult in finding the proper balance between her, and other heroes. So while things can be trial and error, we feel that some of these nerfs and buffs should help even things out.

Nerfs:

Elysian Warbrew [LMB]

LMB deals 3% >>> 2.5% of Ethryn’s current HP as bonus damage

LMB deals 3% >>> 2.5% of Ethryn’s current HP as bonus damage Squire [LMB]

Every 3rd LMB heals Ethryn for 50 HP >>> 40 HP

Buffs:

Titan's Effigy [Passive]

Pummel duration: 1.25s >>> 1.5s

Pummel duration: 1.25s >>> 1.5s Twice Blessed Salve [RMB]

CC Immunity and Speed duration: 1.25s >>> 1.5s



We saw some things that made it so we needed nerfs to Fiorne’s stabbiest set of augments.

Nerfs:

Fifi's little helper [Passive]

Damage per stack 3% >>> 2.5%, Lifesteal 1 >>> 0.75% per stack

Damage per stack 3% >>> 2.5%, Lifesteal 1 >>> 0.75% per stack Stabbers [LMB]

LMB hits increase damage by 2s >>> 1.5s for 1.25 seconds.

LMB hits increase damage by 2s >>> 1.5s for 1.25 seconds. Relaxing tankard [LMB]

LMB hits heal Fiorne for 7 HP >>> 5 HP per bunny stack.

Buffs:

Trickster's Mixture [Space]

10% >>> 15% less damage taken while at 3 Bunny Stacks



Ishir players were feeling lots of pain in the past few weeks when running his kits. These changes primarily target augments in his kit that were largely under-performing to help make his abilities less painful.

Nerfs:

Soulslitter [LMB]

Missing HP damage: 5% >>> 4%

Buffs:

Serrated Grappling Hook [Shift]

Bleed damage: 96 >>> 112

Bleed damage from behind: 144 >>> 160

Bleed damage: 96 >>> 112 Bleed damage from behind: 144 >>> 160 Vortekxy's Scarf [Passive]

Stealth Duration: 3s >>> 4s

Stealth Duration: 3s >>> 4s Spectral Sands [E]

Additional counter time 1.25s >>> 1.5s

Additional counter time 1.25s >>> 1.5s Wraithbrew [P]

Heal for 3% >>> 4% of missing HP while in stealth

Heal for 3% >>> 4% of missing HP while in stealth Ishala’s Amuet [E]

Successfully countering incapacitates the target for 0.75s >>> 1.0s



We know that Kiona has been on the weaker side of our Heroes lately, so the buffs in this patch target her least popular augments.

Nerfs:

Lifefrost Brew [RMB]

Heals Kiona 55% >>> 48% of the damage dealt

Buffs:

Rime Tar [Passive]

10 >>> 12.5 armor per passive stack on enemies

10 >>> 12.5 armor per passive stack on enemies Avalanche Helm [Shift]

Deals 75% >>> 85% more damage

Deals 75% >>> 85% more damage Winterclaw Choker [Shift]

Stuns enemies for 0.4s >>> 0.9s instead of dragging them



We’re generally pleased with Rayo’s current state, but he will also receive a small QoL update next patch as well.

Buffs:

Omen of the Ralia [R]

Damage penalty: 45% >>> 35% (Your 3 shot's damage: 165 >>> 195)

Damage penalty: 45% >>> 35% (Your 3 shot's damage: 165 >>> 195) Peacemakers Recurve [R]

Tooltip updated to indicate that Rayo also benefits from its effects.



We know Rose has been a bit behind the competition, so while these are just a few changes, she’ll also be receiving QoL love in the next patch.

Buffs:

All-Seeing Talisman [RMB]

Bleed damage: 15 >>> 20 per second for 3 seconds

Bleed damage: 15 >>> 20 per second for 3 seconds Demon's Handshake [E]

Lifesteal for allies occupying the zone: 35% >>> 42.5%

Lifesteal for allies occupying the zone: 35% >>> 42.5% Klaive Untethered [R]

Basic ability cooldown refund: 6s >>> 10s



For Rowan, we’re looking to take power out of builds that allow Rowan to get large amounts of healing.

Nerfs:

Lifegivers Trowel [E]

Movespeed gained: 20% >>> 12%

Healing over 3 seconds: 200 >>> 150

Movespeed gained: 20% >>> 12% Healing over 3 seconds: 200 >>> 150 Heal Sprite [Passive]

Passive healing: 100% >>> 70%

Passive healing: 100% >>> 70% Iron thorns [Shift]

Damage reduced by ~15%

Damage reduced by ~15% The Bloomblade [R]

Heal zone per second: 54 HP >>> 30 HP

Damage per second to enemies: 30 >>> 20

Buffs:

Vitalshroom [Passive]

Ally heal: 50% >>> 60% of maximum HP



One of Somnia’s augments in particular has been contributing to her higher winrate—so this needed to be balanced. For the Somnia enthusiasts out there, she has some more in-depth QoL changes coming in the next patch to keep your eyes open for!

Nerfs:

Soul Mine [Passive]

Max HP damage on charm: 10% >>> 5%

Buffs:

Lifesnatcher’s Lantern [Space]

Lifesteal: 10% >>> 15%



Our owl friend got some much needed adjusting on some augments whose performance felt off in general.

Nerfs:

Kunai Feathers [Passive]

Nourishing feathers deal 50% >>> 40% bonus damage

Buffs:

Bottled Wind [Space]

Allies in the wind gain 60 >>> 65% movespeed

Allies in the wind gain 60 >>> 65% movespeed Lost Gong of Power [R]

Heal for 35% of max HP over 3s >>> 2s



We continue to adjust some outlier augments as the dust settles around Wylde.

Nerfs:

Blight's talisman [RMB]

25 >>> 20 bonus damage based on missing HP.

25 >>> 20 bonus damage based on missing HP. Goreblaster [RMB]

10 >>> 5 bonus damage in an AOE

10 >>> 5 bonus damage in an AOE Guard Grease [RMB]

55% >>> 40% of RMB and RMB proc damage given as shield

55% >>> 40% of RMB and RMB proc damage given as shield Outland Bandolier [R]

50 HP >>> 40 HP heal to nearby allies on passive proc with R

Buffs:

Ironmelt Holster [Shift]

4% >>> 5% armor shred for 8 >>> 10 seconds

4% >>> 5% armor shred for 8 >>> 10 seconds Chamber Imps [E]

50 >>> 65 bonus damage if cast with 2 ammo or less

50 >>> 65 bonus damage if cast with 2 ammo or less Scorching Spurs [Space]

Increases range by 25% >>> 30% per bullet, up to 200% >>> 240%



As Yanari has been on the stronger side of our Heroes, these nerfs specifically target her most over-performing augments.

Nerfs:

Tigerwind Gauntlets [LMB]

Attack speed per hit: 3.5% >>> 3.0%

Attack Speed cap: 35% >>> 30%

Attack speed per hit: 3.5% >>> 3.0% Attack Speed cap: 35% >>> 30% Godtooth Charm [RMB]

Slow: 35% >>> 25%

Slow: 35% >>> 25% Lifeburst Cestus [LMB]

Nearby allies are healed for 25 HP >>> 18 HP

Buffs:

Warrior's Gourd [R]

Duration: 15% >>> 20%

Duration: 15% >>> 20% Pauper's Prayer [LMB]

Self ability cooldown: 0.9s >>> 1.2s



Similar to Rose, these are just a few changes to tide Zoey over until she gets some larger gameplay and QoL changes in the next patch.

Nerfs:

Clawing Ring [LMB]

25% >>> 20% bonus attack speed

Buffs:

Purrciler [R]

30% >>> 40% speed up for 10 seconds

NEW CONTENT



In case you haven't seen on Social Media—Brutus, Fiorne, and Zoey (alongside Boo of course) have some all-new skins for you to check out. Whether you’re representing the underworld with some Hellhound Skins, or trying to look even more victorious as you ride in like a Valkyrie, this latest round of skins and their variants are sure to make you look fierce!

Thank you for accompanying our Fangs development journey so far! This will be our last patch in 2022, but we have major changes and improvements to the game planned for early 2023 and beyond. Make sure you don't miss out on some of our updates, changes, and improvements, be sure to follow us on Twitter and join our Discord Server!

We hope you had a wonderful holiday season.

Here’s to 2023!

The Hidden Leaf Games Team