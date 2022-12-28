Version 4.5

Added New Map.(20)

Added new hard bonus map.

Profile edited.

Red Wrath bonus map experience points increased from 3M to 4.8M points.

All npc's health increased by 2 times.

Admirals' health increased by 2 times.

Salazars health increased by 1.5 times.

The health and costs of fleet islands have been increased by 2 times.

Increased the build fleet time from 15 minutes to 20 minutes.

The texts in the chat have been made copyable.

Multi account blocking has been improved.

All bonus maps have been adjusted.

The twinkles bug has been turned off.

Added that the name of the winner of the tender appears in the tender when the tender is over.

The player who wins the tender cannot enter the next tender.

Even if the player loses connection, player will receive Salazar

and Admiral reward on his account.

Fixed textual issues with the arrangement of cannons in the shop.

Increase quick repair cooldown from 6 seconds to 10 seconds.

Red Wrath bonus map is 100 naval coins.

Elite point defense affects the rocket.

Hard, medium bonus maps and gold package have been added to the tender.

The duration of the tender has been increased to 2 hours.

Rocket and speed stone are 1000 gold.

Tower notification health increased from 75% to 95%.

Added bonus + 2000 health to special ships (maximum 5 ships)

Increased the size of cannonballs.

The range of the rocket has been increased by 2 units.

Bonus map entry reduced from 10 days to 7 days.

Elite farm added. (Map 4 [25/AZ] You can shoot the cannonball and rocket you want infinitely.)

The chest system has been renewed.

Added new cannon (Maki cannon).

Added Maki missions.

Bonus maps in the tender have been increased from 10 pieces to 20 pieces.

Fixed some textual deficiencies in the game.

Added special designs.

Missions have been renewed.

Some bugs have been fixed.