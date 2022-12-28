 Skip to content

Deus Novum update for 28 December 2022

v1.1.2 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I think that I've fixed the issues with saving and loading. If you are still experiencing issues, please let me know on the discord or with the in-game bug reporter(F7).

Changes:
Switched json serialization method from built in unity to JSON .NET For Unity for better control of saving and loading
Made fireballs not light their caster on fire to prevent creature setting themselves on fire so much
Improved navmesh path generation priority calculation
Increased visibility of rain miracle
Fixes:
Fixed WASD pan speed being affected by framerate
Fixed some things being missed when saving
Fixed loading failing
Fixed being unable to command creature to attack storehouses or stockpiles
Fixed hand positioning error

