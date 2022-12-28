v1.1.2 Patch Notes

I think that I've fixed the issues with saving and loading. If you are still experiencing issues, please let me know on the discord or with the in-game bug reporter(F7).

Changes:

Switched json serialization method from built in unity to JSON .NET For Unity for better control of saving and loading

Made fireballs not light their caster on fire to prevent creature setting themselves on fire so much

Improved navmesh path generation priority calculation

Increased visibility of rain miracle

Fixes:

Fixed WASD pan speed being affected by framerate

Fixed some things being missed when saving

Fixed loading failing

Fixed being unable to command creature to attack storehouses or stockpiles

Fixed hand positioning error