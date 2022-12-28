(Maybe the) Last Update of the Year

Bug fixes (some reported bugs are still present) and sprites for the oozes have been added.

New GUI popup windows for card popups and status effects (the "target" window when hovering an enemy is a placeholder for now until I can find a better way to present that information).

The next update will contain a complete re-write of the combat queue logic, which means I have to break and then fix pretty much every piece of the game, but there are too many bugs and outlier issues that can't be resolved properly with the current system in place. Hoping to have a new version, likely riddled with bugs, ready to test within a week.