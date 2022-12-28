 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isles of Pangaea update for 28 December 2022

Fall Damage

Share · View all patches · Build 10222678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You now take damage from falling. Higher falls result in more damage taken.

Currently you can sometimes fall through rocks that you are standing on and hit the terrain and take damage from the fall, I'm working on a fix.

Losing 25% or more health in one fall will result in getting broken bones.

Broken bones take 5 minutes to heal and will only heal while sitting or sleeping.

If a creature walks while having broken bones the injury will become more severe.

Running, sprinting, initiating flight, and flapping your wings is disabled while a creature has broken bones.

Changed files in this update

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link