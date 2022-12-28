Fall Damage

Share · View all patches · Build 10222678 · Last edited 28 December 2022 – 03:59:07 UTC by Wendy

You now take damage from falling. Higher falls result in more damage taken.

Currently you can sometimes fall through rocks that you are standing on and hit the terrain and take damage from the fall, I'm working on a fix.

Losing 25% or more health in one fall will result in getting broken bones.

Broken bones take 5 minutes to heal and will only heal while sitting or sleeping.

If a creature walks while having broken bones the injury will become more severe.

Running, sprinting, initiating flight, and flapping your wings is disabled while a creature has broken bones.