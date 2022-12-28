 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CulixCupric's Temeritus: Dark Scion update for 28 December 2022

fixed some dialogue events with hostile creatures causing a crash.

Share · View all patches · Build 10222507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed some dialogue events with hostile creatures causing a crash. crash was reported for goblins, but the nature of the bug lead to a more simple fix to the dialogue step system that was causing the bug under certain circumstances, mainly some dialogues with only a close option did not properly link and would throw a nonexistent struct call. patched now, with an !is_undefined prior to the choice.run_code ^w^

Changed files in this update

Depot 2239861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link