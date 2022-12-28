fixed some dialogue events with hostile creatures causing a crash. crash was reported for goblins, but the nature of the bug lead to a more simple fix to the dialogue step system that was causing the bug under certain circumstances, mainly some dialogues with only a close option did not properly link and would throw a nonexistent struct call. patched now, with an !is_undefined prior to the choice.run_code ^w^
CulixCupric's Temeritus: Dark Scion update for 28 December 2022
fixed some dialogue events with hostile creatures causing a crash.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
