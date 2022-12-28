Features:
Added random fortresses in Creoa
Changing mercenary names is more user-friendly
Graphics:
Improved tree shadows
New mouse cursor
Crafted waypoints look up-to-date
Improved the graphics of the following:
• Enemy Fireball Attacks
• The skill Laser
• The skill Scorch
• The skill Combustion
• The Skill Meteor
• The skill Fireblast
• The skill Lightning
• The skill Thunderstorm
• The skill Energy Shield
• The skill Voltage
• Enemy voltage
• The skill Node
• The skill Water
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug where stashes would appear over the player
Fixed a bug with scorch not removing on changing skills
Fixed a bug when removing saved passive skills did not remove the skill effect upon changing
Fixed a bug with the prefix “Superior” on certain items
Fixed a bug where item labels would stay in the default state and say “selected character”
Fixed a major bug where crafting would break the game
Fixed a bug where bosses wouldn’t drop orbs
Balancing:
Lowered the damage of Skylord’s voltage
Lowered all wind force from enemies onto the player by 50%
Increased the speed of Voltage sparks
Decreased the damage of Voltage sparks by 50%
Slightly increased the experience required to level up
Lowered the lifetime of Water
Storms II update for 28 December 2022
Path 2.1.0
Features:
