Path 2.1.0

Features:

Added random fortresses in Creoa

Changing mercenary names is more user-friendly

Graphics:

Improved tree shadows

New mouse cursor

Crafted waypoints look up-to-date

Improved the graphics of the following:

• Enemy Fireball Attacks

• The skill Laser

• The skill Scorch

• The skill Combustion

• The Skill Meteor

• The skill Fireblast

• The skill Lightning

• The skill Thunderstorm

• The skill Energy Shield

• The skill Voltage

• Enemy voltage

• The skill Node

• The skill Water

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where stashes would appear over the player

Fixed a bug with scorch not removing on changing skills

Fixed a bug when removing saved passive skills did not remove the skill effect upon changing

Fixed a bug with the prefix “Superior” on certain items

Fixed a bug where item labels would stay in the default state and say “selected character”

Fixed a major bug where crafting would break the game

Fixed a bug where bosses wouldn’t drop orbs

Balancing:

Lowered the damage of Skylord’s voltage

Lowered all wind force from enemies onto the player by 50%

Increased the speed of Voltage sparks

Decreased the damage of Voltage sparks by 50%

Slightly increased the experience required to level up

Lowered the lifetime of Water