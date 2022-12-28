Update 0.04 Fixes and Improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 10222224 · Last edited 28 December 2022 – 02:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Updates build to fix boss fight text

Updates Backgrounds for the jungle to HD textures

Updates UI Information

Updates Controller Input and prep for ps5 controller compatibility

Updates Base Story spelling errors and text

Updates Direct Boss mode fight

Updates Debug mode turned off

Updates Texture Handling and Memory handling.

Updates Music and boss mode length for preparation in boss mode overall update.

Rewind mode is still active for Gamepad players in boss mode. "easy cheat"

Debug mode to clear memory Numpad 0 at the main menu

Enter the boss room directly now by pushing Numpad 0 inside story mode!