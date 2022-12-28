Update 0.04 Fixes and Improvements!

Updates build to fix boss fight text
Updates Backgrounds for the jungle to HD textures
Updates UI Information
Updates Controller Input and prep for ps5 controller compatibility
Updates Base Story spelling errors and text
Updates Direct Boss mode fight
Updates Debug mode turned off
Updates Texture Handling and Memory handling.
Updates Music and boss mode length for preparation in boss mode overall update.
Rewind mode is still active for Gamepad players in boss mode. "easy cheat"
Debug mode to clear memory Numpad 0 at the main menu
Enter the boss room directly now by pushing Numpad 0 inside story mode!
