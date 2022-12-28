Update #14 Hot-Fix #2

v0.81.3 Release Notes

Wow, thanks everyone for the quick response on the last patch. Seems that the last patch fix caused a different bug that slipped past me. If were seeing this error when pathing your party into a battle:

Error: Clock cycle error: TypeError: Error #1009

at view.animations.unitAnimations::HM_UnitRunToPointAnimation/onComplete()

at view.animations::HM_Animation/complete()

at view.animations::HM_UnitAnimation/handleUnitViewAnimationComplete()

I apologize for this bug, and I thank you very much for your reports that enabled me to catch this mistake and correct it right away. This is now fixed in v0.81.3.

Multiplayer Prerelease

And a friendly reminder that we've kicked off our multiplayer prerelease testing. Please review and fill out this form if you're interested in participating: https://forms.gle/8Hny22x1nNTY1iZ36 and I'll get you added to our test group ASAP.