Update 1.1.10

This is a small update that includes a new ending and a loading screen.

Full changelog:

-A simple loading screen now appears when clicking the "play" or "sandbox" buttons.

-Ending 8 has been added. This ending can be obtained by not moving.

-Some dialogue changes

-The minimap now disappears when an ending is obtained

An update on updates:

Recently Ghost Guy has been updated on an almost daily basis. These updates are often small and unnecessary. From now on there will be one update a week on Saturday.

A new beta branch of the game is now live. Right click on the game on steam and click "properties". From there you will be able to access the beta branches. The beta branch will include all the little updates that happen in between the weekly updates.

The beta branch will also contain test features that are not ready for the main game.