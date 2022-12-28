Update 1.58 - Not-So-Hot Fix #3

We are still sorting out some screen resolution issues related to 2560x1080 and alike. Sorry for the inconvenience. Thanks to everyone for reporting! In this little update we've tried to sort out most of the reports.

Fixed wrongly set training time for Mauler in Wolf Quarry (reduced from 25 to 20 ticks).

Demoness will regenerate HP up to 100%.

Implemented a bunch of fixes for some of the Campaign levels.

Made Gather Points from Peasant Huts apply to Wells.

Fixed double- clicking on mini-map that previously didn't allow units to run when "units walk by default" setting was checked.

Fixed double- clicking making units run when ALT was held while "units walk by default" setting was off (default behavior).

Buildings that can't be built due to tech limitations (campaign) won't show up on peasant building menu.

Reduced offset for building corners to avoid pathing issues when units avoid buildings.

Made the game consider "attack ready" animations as "Idle" for some units so they can still recover hp/stamina when entering those animation states.

Improved building placement and starting points in the Wolf Swamp mission (Campaign) to avoid excessive AI relocation.

Added additional Raider as a starting unit for the "Shinja and Necromancer" mission (Campaign).

Fixed a bug that caused horses to excessively loop rear up animations when on Stand Ground.

Removed FPS related game warnings, and increased time threshold for the network ones.

Made missile units engaging buildings on Stand Ground apply the same logic they use when engaging units, so they can reposition properly without stacking.