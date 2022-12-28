Patch notes: For me, it was Tuesday.

I hope you had a wonderful day. It's about to get better.

Xross Dreams v1.06 Patch Notes:

Fix to Random Stage crash online.

Gifts no longer open infinitely against Hive. (Yikes!)

(Yikes!) Astronaut now properly shifts magnetism when Shifting a Magnet.

Hive now properly swaps magnetism when Swapping a Magnet.

Fix for Encounters referring to unlisted attacks, resulting in a crash if you hit specific Encounters.

Version checking online. This is a rudimentary pass and will be louder and more intrusive in future updates.

Random Character/Random Team now randomly choose from all secret characters (as opposed to just the 2).

A lot of netcode changes.

Rollback checks and load states happen more universally, instead of prioritizing the remote player.

Cutscenes lock inputs out for 5f after completion, to prevent desyncs from mashing.

Cutscenes will now render opponent's inputs if they aren't yet caught up.

Cutscenes will now wait for opponent to catch up afterward in addition to before.

Being in hitstun locks out inputs, to prevent desyncs from mashing.

Inputs are locked for 30f at round start (online-only), to prevent desyncs from mashing.

Improved input handling for local and remote player.

I cannot say this will be the end of the desync era of Xross Dreams, but I will say it's getting harder and harder for me to recreate them.

Usability changes will be upcoming, once the netplay is straightened out. Given the choice between holding your hand and respecting your intelligence, I decided that the latter was sorely missing in the modern era of games. Only time will tell if I went too far. Until that point, I will do what I can to make the game not utterly bewildering to experience.

Thank you for your patience. I hope you're having fun.