UPDATE 10: New Beginning

A new update? It is possible! This one is mostly focused on bug fixes and UI improvements, but also includes a new rework of the intro stage to be a bit more interesting and hopefully improve the first time player experience! Now you can see weapon stats, and more! Another small update will be coming soon along with a few in-progress changes that didn't quite make it into this update, so keep an eye out for that in the next couple of days!
CHANGELIST:
- Reworked the opening stage to be larger and more interesting!
- Added detailed stat panels when looking at any weapon pickup!
- Pressing TAB now displays the stats of your currently equipped weapon!
- Added damage numbers that appear when enemies are damaged!
- Reworked Chompers and Human Services Armed Response Officers to improve traversal and fix a crashing bug
- Fixed a bug that was causing the game to be recognized as a VR app by some programs
- Added various NPCs across various levels
Changed files in this update