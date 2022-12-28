 Skip to content

Escape From Meat City update for 28 December 2022

UPDATE 10: New Beginning

Share · View all patches · Build 10221946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update? It is possible! This one is mostly focused on bug fixes and UI improvements, but also includes a new rework of the intro stage to be a bit more interesting and hopefully improve the first time player experience! Now you can see weapon stats, and more! Another small update will be coming soon along with a few in-progress changes that didn't quite make it into this update, so keep an eye out for that in the next couple of days!

CHANGELIST:

  • Reworked the opening stage to be larger and more interesting!
  • Added detailed stat panels when looking at any weapon pickup!
  • Pressing TAB now displays the stats of your currently equipped weapon!
  • Added damage numbers that appear when enemies are damaged!
  • Reworked Chompers and Human Services Armed Response Officers to improve traversal and fix a crashing bug
  • Fixed a bug that was causing the game to be recognized as a VR app by some programs
  • Added various NPCs across various levels

