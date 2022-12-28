New timing system + Leaderboard reset

Hey there!

Before we begin with the Patch Notes, i would like to ask you to join our Discord Server to become part of our community!

Send us your feedback and suggestions to help us improve the game even more and make it as good as it can be!

[Join Discord Server](https://discord.gg/RZcsmG2vSm style=button)

Thanks for playing!

New timing system and Leaderboard reset

This update introduces a new timing system with 3 decimal places. The previous system was unprecise and caused a lot of similar times to show up in the top 10 leaderboards.

Unfortunately, due to this change, we had to reset the public leaderboards and also remove local records and medal times.

The old version with the old timing system is now available as a beta so you can still view your previous leaderboard times or check your medals.

To access the old version, go to your Steam Library, right click Vacuum Pilot, go to "Betas" and select "legacy".

The legacy version cannot run workshop levels or access online features like multiplayer or leaderboard upload.

Additional changes

Performance improvements

Bug fixes

Localization improvements

Steam Winter Sale

During the Steam Winter Sale, all of our cosmetics are heavily discounted. Check out our Item Store and give your ship a unique look! This offer ends January 5th!

[Vacuum Pilot Item Store](https://store.steampowered.com/itemstore/1677570/ style=button)