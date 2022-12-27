-- Fixed Card Surge description.
-- Fixed stuck gameover screen sometimes happening when playing random hero.
-- Fixed Jumper alliances and Banish interaction ending the banish effect earlier.
-- Fixed Compendium card filters. Ex. now typing decay will show all cards with the keyword decay.
-- Fixed Wizard Alliance stacking multiple times.
-- You can now right click on the Heroes portrait or Variant to see their upgrades.
-- Added key binding for conjure (keyboard Z)
-- Event Biting Booth won't change you Hero.
-- Changed Card Frozen Shackles, now it also applies Frostbite.
-- Changed Card Pyrophobia, now it also applies Burn.
-- Changed Card Adrenaline, removed deplete.
-- Changed Card Overkill, removed deplete.
-- Changed Card Link Cost from 2/2 to 1/1.
-- Changed Card Burst damage from 200/300 to 150/200
-- Changed Card Orb Harvest Cost from 1/0 to 1/1
-- Changed Card Radiant Point damage from 150/250 to 100/150.
-- Changed Card Eruption Cost from 2/1 to 1/1 and damage from 300/300 to 150 /250.
-- Changed Card Fireball damage from 75/125 to 50/100
-- Changed Card Arm Day cost from 1/1 to 0/0
-- Change Card Ice Storm Shield from 75/125 to 50/75
-- Changed Card Icy Weakness Cost from 2/2 to 1/1
-- Changed Outbreak duration from 1/1 to 1/2
-- Changed Bloodshot Haste value from 5/5 to 7/7
-- Changed Card Grave cost from 4/3 to 3/3.
-- Change Card Draugr Cost from 1/0 to 1/1 - added deplete/not deplete
-- Reduced Cerberus mana regen.
-- Changed Skill Special Spirit summon count from 1/2/3 to 1/1/2
-- One orb is now consumed when you Conjure.
Hadean Tactics update for 27 December 2022
Patch 0.5.12
