Patch 0.5.12

-- Fixed Card Surge description.

-- Fixed stuck gameover screen sometimes happening when playing random hero.

-- Fixed Jumper alliances and Banish interaction ending the banish effect earlier.

-- Fixed Compendium card filters. Ex. now typing decay will show all cards with the keyword decay.

-- Fixed Wizard Alliance stacking multiple times.

-- You can now right click on the Heroes portrait or Variant to see their upgrades.

-- Added key binding for conjure (keyboard Z)

-- Event Biting Booth won't change you Hero.

-- Changed Card Frozen Shackles, now it also applies Frostbite.

-- Changed Card Pyrophobia, now it also applies Burn.

-- Changed Card Adrenaline, removed deplete.

-- Changed Card Overkill, removed deplete.

-- Changed Card Link Cost from 2/2 to 1/1.

-- Changed Card Burst damage from 200/300 to 150/200

-- Changed Card Orb Harvest Cost from 1/0 to 1/1

-- Changed Card Radiant Point damage from 150/250 to 100/150.

-- Changed Card Eruption Cost from 2/1 to 1/1 and damage from 300/300 to 150 /250.

-- Changed Card Fireball damage from 75/125 to 50/100

-- Changed Card Arm Day cost from 1/1 to 0/0

-- Change Card Ice Storm Shield from 75/125 to 50/75

-- Changed Card Icy Weakness Cost from 2/2 to 1/1

-- Changed Outbreak duration from 1/1 to 1/2

-- Changed Bloodshot Haste value from 5/5 to 7/7

-- Changed Card Grave cost from 4/3 to 3/3.

-- Change Card Draugr Cost from 1/0 to 1/1 - added deplete/not deplete

-- Reduced Cerberus mana regen.

-- Changed Skill Special Spirit summon count from 1/2/3 to 1/1/2

-- One orb is now consumed when you Conjure.