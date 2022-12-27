 Skip to content

Mercury Fallen update for 27 December 2022

Patch Update 35.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10221852

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another quick hot fix to fix the fix for the fix. Found stasis capsules should now correctly contain colonists. Let me know if that is not the case. :)

  • Fixed: Unable to open lost stasis capsules after loading a save game in some instances

