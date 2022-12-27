Thank you for being part of the "Fireworks Mania" community and journey!

Thank you for the support and for buying my little silly game :)

Then I started working on this game 3 years ago, I would never have thought that by now, I would have such an awesome community, a game that a lot of people enjoy and still be happy spending the majority of my sparetime working on it.

However, that is how it is, here at the end of 2022 and I'm so happy about it - thank you all once again.

I will keep this post fairly short, as I really just want to say Happy New Year and tell you that the new "2023 Cake" is now in the game, v2022.12.11.

I will soon write a longer "Developer Update" for December, where I will write a bit more about what the plan is for 2023.

Enjoy!

