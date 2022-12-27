Balance Changes (Controller Support out soon!)

Another patch! Mostly balance changes.
Controller support is still in the works! Should be done within the next 2-3 days :D
- You can no longer take border damage while Howard is talking
- Slightly buffed the Wave 30 boss
- Changed the way certain hidden mechanics interract with some characters
- Added more names to the battle royale gamemode
- Slightly changed the vampire gamemode's mechanics
- Fixed the trails being off-center in battle royale mode
- Changed nametag colors in battle royale to match the color of the enemy
- Added hackers to the battle royale gamemode
- Nerfed maximum crit chance
- The No Filler gamemode now nerfs card leveling
- Nerfed the rare card BlenderBomb (For the 3rd time now)
- Slightly altered some attacks of the wave 50 boss in late game
- Slightly altered some attacks of the wave 70 boss in late game
- Buffed the wave 60 boss, and stopped them for teleporting between attacks
- Fixed a visual bug where the minions from the wave 80 boss were rotated wrong in battle royale mode
