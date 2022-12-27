Balance Changes (Controller Support out soon!)

Share · View all patches · Build 10221692 · Last edited 27 December 2022 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Another patch! Mostly balance changes.

Controller support is still in the works! Should be done within the next 2-3 days :D

You can no longer take border damage while Howard is talking

Slightly buffed the Wave 30 boss

Changed the way certain hidden mechanics interract with some characters

Added more names to the battle royale gamemode

Slightly changed the vampire gamemode's mechanics

Fixed the trails being off-center in battle royale mode

Changed nametag colors in battle royale to match the color of the enemy

Added hackers to the battle royale gamemode

Nerfed maximum crit chance

The No Filler gamemode now nerfs card leveling

Nerfed the rare card BlenderBomb (For the 3rd time now)

Slightly altered some attacks of the wave 50 boss in late game

Slightly altered some attacks of the wave 70 boss in late game

Buffed the wave 60 boss, and stopped them for teleporting between attacks

Fixed a visual bug where the minions from the wave 80 boss were rotated wrong in battle royale mode

