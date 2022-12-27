Patch V1.0.3 Fixes:
-Adjusted one of the level maps in Diamond Desert for difficulty reasons and to avoid potential soft locks.
-Fixed a Tileset blunder in Acrylic Glacier.
-Corrected Pause menu Icons for certain Stoney Costumes and Follower Characters.
-Fixed an animation issue with the Lenny Hologram in Acrylic Glacier
-Updated Credits in readme.txt
