Fargone update for 27 December 2022

Bug fixes, Hazard zone touch up/small additions and 2 new weapons

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes 0.1.0.1.6

Added

-Ret 51 Sniper (Barrett 50 Cal)
-PM-5 (MP5 super creative name I know)
-Minor new areas to Hazard zone to fill out empty areas and new bandit spawn location
-Several new lootable container types

Fixed
-Lumber hunter quest no longer gets stuck talking to the lumberjack
-Ladders should all now face the correct location, please report any further issues at its hard to check every single on
-Lighthouse and plane at airfield now set to walkable surface correctly
-Controller not working on first load fixed
-Coffee price set correctly

Changed
-AI accuracy has been increased at long distances slightly

