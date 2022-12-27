Bug fixes, Hazard zone touch up/small additions and 2 new weapons

Patch notes 0.1.0.1.6

Added

-Ret 51 Sniper (Barrett 50 Cal)

-PM-5 (MP5 super creative name I know)

-Minor new areas to Hazard zone to fill out empty areas and new bandit spawn location

-Several new lootable container types

Fixed

-Lumber hunter quest no longer gets stuck talking to the lumberjack

-Ladders should all now face the correct location, please report any further issues at its hard to check every single on

-Lighthouse and plane at airfield now set to walkable surface correctly

-Controller not working on first load fixed

-Coffee price set correctly

Changed

-AI accuracy has been increased at long distances slightly